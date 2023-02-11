2023: Over 90 Percent Of My Supporters Are Not On Social Media – Kwankwaso Faults Online Polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), claims that many of his supporters are not on social media and criticizes online polls that predict the election.

Recall that many polls conducted online have been released in the run-up to the elections, with the vast majority of them predicting victory for the Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

However, the former governor of Kano has dismissed such projections, claiming that they do not reflect reality on the ground.

He made these remarks during an interview with Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Friday night.

According to him, the sample size for these polls is insufficient and does not accurately reflect public sentiment. He claimed that some of those polled were not in Nigeria and therefore could not vote in the election.

Kwankwaso said, “These things (polls) are on the phone. Over 90% of my supporters have never heard of Twitter. They’ve never heard of social media.

“If you want to meet them, go to Wuse Market, Kano Market, Sabo Market, Ibadan Market, go to markets in Rivers and the roads, and so on, and ask people.”

