2023: Osinbajo Has Shown That He’s Not With Tinubu – Yerima Shettima

Yerima Shettima, National President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), has stated that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s body language has clarified that he may not support All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Remember that during the APC presidential primaries in 2022, Osinbajo and Tinubu had a tense relationship, with the followers of the latter believing that the Vice President should have supported his political godfather.

According to the Daily Post, Yerima Shettima, speaking on Osinbajo’s continued absence from Tinubu’s campaign rallies, stated that Tinubu does not deserve the treatment he receives from President Muhammadu buhari and Osinbajo.

Shettima said, “It’s unfortunate that things haven’t been going well recently; however, Tinubu does not deserve what he’s getting from Osinbajo and buhari; regardless of how bad things have been, he has paid his dues and has stood by them. He deserves better than the help he is receiving.

“If they truly support him, they should show it; if they do not, they should come out and say so. We could see Obasanjo’s body language when he was in power in 2006, working day and night to support Yar’Adua.

“He’d gone out of his way to support the presidential candidate. Even in the absence of a presidential candidate, Obasanjo was campaigning because he wanted to ensure that his successor took power.

“There is a schism in the APC because Osinbajo has never campaigned or gone anywhere. I’m urging Tinubu to rise to the occasion and not rely too heavily on governors.

“He should get down to the people within this short period and see what will happen. If he relies on governors, he will be surprised at what happens. He should alter his strategy and method by ensuring that all of his followers are standing. Osinbajo has demonstrated that he is not with Tinubu.”

Content created and supplied by: GCGentleOfficial

News )

