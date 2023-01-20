This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Only Unpatriotic Nigerians Will Vote For Tinubu, Others–OBJ;Ebonyi APC members die in crash

Only Unpatriotic Nigerians Will Vote For Tinubu, Others–OBJ

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has insisted that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, deserves the votes of all patriotic Nigerians, saying only the unpatriotic ones would vote for his opponents.

While calling on Nigerians to support Obi, Obasanjo said the reason was because he possesses good characters, which his fellow contestants lack.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday while featuring in an interactive session organised by the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ebonyi APC members die in crash

Two members of the All Progressives Congress were, on Wednesday, feared dead following an auto crash along Onuebonyi Road, by Sharon Junction, in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the party supporters were in a chartered vehicle belonging to the Onitsha South Mass Transit.

They were said to be heading for Iboko, Izzi council secretariat, venue of the campaign flag-off of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Francis Nwifuru, on Wednesday, when the incident happened.

The victims were said to be a man and a woman.

There won’t be devt without peace — buhari

President Muhammadu buhari said yesterday there could be no development without peace, as both complement each other.

He stated this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while granting audience to the Director General of Arab Bank for Economic Development, Dr Sid Ould Tah.

The President, who on Tuesday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, received an award for strengthening of peace in Africa from the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, said the work of the Arab Bank for Economic Development “is very critical, and, indeed, a major catalyst and tool for achieving our overall objective as leaders on the continent.”

Why Nigeria’s Election Is Of Global Importance – Foreign Observer

He said a strong democracy is important in Nigeria and explained that the independent, non-profit foundation dedicated to the growth and strengthening of democratic institutions around the world is in Nigeria to observe the 2023 general elections.

“This is a consequential election. First of all it matters a lot for Nigerians but Nigeria is the fifth largest democracy in the world, it’s the largest economy and the largest country in Africa and it’s on the path to be the second largest democracy in the world.

“What happens here matters; it first of all matters to Nigerians but it can have a real impact on the pathway to development of democracy in West Africa, across Africa and frankly around the world,” Wilson said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Content created and supplied by: Gayison (via 50minds

News )

#Unpatriotic #Nigerians #Vote #Tinubu #OthersOBJEbonyi #APC #members #die #crash2023: Only Unpatriotic Nigerians Will Vote For Tinubu, Others–OBJ;Ebonyi APC members die in crash Publish on 2023-01-20 08:39:08