2023: Only an insane person will vote APC – Katsina PDP

The Katsina State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has noted that it will take the insane to vote the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections considering the pains and hardships experienced in the state and the entire country under their leadership.

Sen. Yakubu Lado, the Party’s governorship candidate made the remark during their campaign rally to the banditry prone Batsari Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday.

Only the insane will vote for the APC in the general elections of 2023, thus anyone among you who does will really need to have his head examined by a doctor.

“How can a rational Nigerian vote for the APC party, which has made life difficult for our people and stopped you from praying in the mosque? You definitely don’t want to repeat that error.

While comforting the Batsari people about the security issues they have had for the past seven years under the APC, Lado gave them the assurance that if the PDP is voted to run the state and country in the 2023 general elections, all of their problems will be resolved.

When Atiku Abubakar becomes president of Nigeria in 2023, security issues will be resolved in a way that allows residents of the state and the entire nation to once again fall asleep with their eyes closed.

“I’m telling you all that, with the special grace of God, when we win, you won’t have to be afraid to leave or enter Batsari.

We will exert all of our effort, and we are confident that God will support us in ending all of the nation’s problems, added Lado.

The PDP candidate for governor also pledged to start praiseworthy programmes and initiatives in the areas of agriculture, health, and other areas that will improve the lot of the state’s populace.

Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, the Director General of the Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, also spoke at the Batsari rally. He thanked the Batsari people for attending the rally in large numbers to welcome them and assured them that, God willing, they would not be dissatisfied when the PDP assumed control of the state and the nation.

Mustapha cautioned people against falling for the ruling party, APCclaims ,’s to include them as beneficiaries of the federal government stipends and the school feeding programme, while pleading with them to get their voter identification.

Mustapha claims that the project was abandoned in December 2022. In contrast to the APC, he promised that the PDP would offer a better deal that was fair to everyone if elected.

