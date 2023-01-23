2023: ‘ One party has been ruling Lagos state, enough is enough ‘- Atiku’s wife reveals

Photo File: Titi Abubakar

Mrs. Titi Abubakar, the wife of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the one – party ruling system in Lagos State.

Recall that the political party of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been managing the affairs of Lagos for over fifteen (15) years.

She disclosed this during a meeting held in the State of recent, emphasizing that citizens should cast their votes for Atiku and Dr. AbdulAzeez Adediran, the party’s Gubernatorial candidate for Lagos in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

In brief, she said: ” One party has been ruling this state; we have to fight for ourselves. We have been in bondage for too long and we have to fight for our children. Enough is enough. My husband, Atiku, has a covenant with Nigerians. He promised his life to do so much for Nigeria because Nigeria has done so much for him”.

