2023: Ohanaeze Speaks On Division Amongst Igbo Over Peter Obi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo social and cultural organization, has refuted rumors that Igbo leaders are divided over Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate.

In an interview with Leadership, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, the organisation’s national publicity secretary, stated that the group’s resolve to endorse Obi has not been disturbed. He claimed that Ohanaeze’s entire structure backs Obi, emphasizing that the former Anambra State governor stands out among the other presidential contenders in next month’s election.

Ogbonnia stated, “There is no turning back on Obi’s endorsement, and every Igbo man or woman is a member of Ohanaeze.” “Distinguished Igbos support Obi. Circumstances have shaped him. He distinguishes himself from the other presidential hopefuls.” The Ohanaeze leader refuted claims that Peter Obi is a construct of social media and is only popular on online platforms, stating that the LP candidate is extremely popular among Nigerians, particularly the youths.

According to him, the youths strongly support Peter Obi, thus their determination to collect their PVCs in order to vote for him in the forthcoming presidential election. Ogbonnia explained that Providence provided Obi based on the idea that it is the Igbos’ turn to produce a president.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds

News )

#Ohanaeze #Speaks #Division #Igbo #Peter #Obi2023: Ohanaeze Speaks On Division Amongst Igbo Over Peter Obi Publish on 2023-01-30 08:25:00