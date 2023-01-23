This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Obi’s Popularity Alone Can’t Make Him Win, Many Igbos Will Gladly Settle For Atiku–Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, director of strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, stated on Monday that the Popularity of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot make him win the 2023 presidential election and that many traditional South East voters will gladly settle for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

He said that Nigeria has become so divided that in the 2023 national elections, the “people” would vote mostly along ethnic lines as well as primordial inclinations.

According to SaharaReporters, Momodu stated this in a signed and released statement on Monday.

“I have opted to help position the estimates based on Nigeria’s established political history and empirical evidence,” the statement says in part.

“A presidential candidate cannot win this election solely on votes cast outside of his own state.”

“Nigeria has become so polarizingly divided (forgive the tautology) that the “people” would vote primarily along ethnic lines as well as primordial ones. The North will not vote for a “false Muslim” in the name of a conceited and deceptive Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“The con is doomed from the start. The North East will never vote for second place when it has been chasing first place since 1966. The North West will not abandon Atiku for Tinubu, who has had an iron grip on Lagos State since 1999.

“The South West itself knows it has the most contentious and palpably weakest candidate in this election and would humbly and readily accept its fate with equanimity.”

“It will also dawn on the South East that Obi’s roaring popularity alone cannot get him across the finish line, and many of their traditional voters will willingly settle for Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyichukwu Okwa, the brilliant man and gentle giant of Igbo lineage.”

“I predict that former President Atiku Abubakar will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “He is the most prepared and experienced candidate in the contest, and he is ready to run from the start.”

“In the next days, Nigerians will witness genuine politics,” he continued.

Content created and supplied by: DuruDwritter (via 50minds

News )

#Obis #Popularity #Win #Igbos #Gladly #Settle #AtikuDele #Momodu2023: Obi’s Popularity Alone Can’t Make Him Win, Many Igbos Will Gladly Settle For Atiku–Dele Momodu Publish on 2023-01-23 21:52:54