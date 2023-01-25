2023: ‘Obidient movement cannot win this election because they don’t have sturcture’ – Naja’atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Director, Civil Society, APC Presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Bala-Mohammed, said that Obidient movement cannot win this presidential election because they don’t have structure.

Naja’atu was asked on the Kakaaki program on AIT whether Peter Obi qualify to be in the category of the fresh and new message many Nigerians are yearning for from the old politicians they are tired of.

Naja’atu responded that,

“Obi is a movement that will be very difficult for structure reason for him to win an election in 2023.”

She was interrupted to mentioning the structural reasons.

Naja’atu answered, ” first, I’m not sure Peter Obi has a guber candidate in Kano where I come from. I don’t think he has senators or members of reps. These are the structures, these are people who will be doing mobilisation for you. These are the people who will be defending your votes. You need to put that on the ground.

“That’s why I mention Kwankwaso, it is the same problem. It is a movement that can not win now, and we don’t have the luxury of time.”

Naja’atu added that no candidate can operate without a structure “you can’t ” a structure is something concrete and not something in the air. “You can have millions of votes but who is there to defend it”



pecial (

)