2023: Obi Wins Lagos And 3 Other South West States In Fresh Polls Conducted By Nextier

With the fast approaching 2023 presidential election around the corner, scores of opinion polls have been conducted across the country as Nigerians greatly anticipate on the outcome of the election.

A recently released opinion poll by Nextier conducted on Friday the 27th of January 2023 has projected a victory for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. In the poll which was conducted across the federation with a sample size of 3000 respondents from the six geopolitical zones, Peter Obi emerged victorious in the South East, South South, South West, he got an equal share with the APC and PDP in the North Central after emerging victorious in Benue and Nasarawa.

In the South West, Peter Obi scored 39.4 percent in Lagos to defeat Tinubu who scored 25.2 percent and Atiku with 14.7 percent.

Other states where Peter Obi emerged victorious in the South West are as follows;

Ekiti

Labour Party =36.2 percent

PDP= 34.5 percent

APC= 22.4 percent

Ogun

Labour Party = 36.3 percent

APC =35.2 percent

PDP = 11.0 percent

Oyo

Labour Party = 36.9 percent

PDP = 27.2 percent

APC = 14.6 percent

APC emerged victorious in Ondo with 47.6 percent while PDP emerged victorious in Osun with 45.6 percent.

In general, Labour Party won the polls with 37 percent, PDP came second with 27 percent, and APC came third with 24 percent.

