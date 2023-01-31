2023: Obi & Kwankwaso Can’t Win Because Both Of Them Don’t Have Structures- Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An interview with Naja’atu Mohammed, a former director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, reveals that he believes the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will lose the 2023 election because they lack adequate organizational support. She also complains that it will be tough for them to win the election because their parties were formed too close to the actual vote.

In an interview with Punch paper, she made this claim in response to the following question: “What stopped you from joining the Obi or Kwankwaso’s camps when you decided to leave Asiwaju?”

Listen to what Naja’atu Mohammed had to say in her own words: “I have a lot of respect for Obi. For this country’s young people, he has been a unifying figure. Kwankwaso and Obi are both disabled at this point, though. They formed their political parties too close to election day, and they lack established infrastructure. So, it’s tough to succeed no matter how hard you work.”

