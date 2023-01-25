This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: ‘Obi Is My Tenant In Lagos, You Owe Me Votes’ – Tinubu To Abia Supporters

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared on Tuesday that Abia electorates owe him their votes while referring to Labour Party’s Peter Obi as his “tenant” in Lagos. He made these remarks while addressing a large crowd at the APC’s presidential rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Mr Tinubu’s words caused a roar of applause from the crowd. They were all delighted to hear his confidence and knew that the former Lagos governor was confident that he could create an environment for them to thrive. “We will be able to live our dreams in Anambra if you are elected,” said one enthusiastic voter. Mr Tinubu smiled and nodded, encouraging them further with his words. “Lagos is great, but with me in charge here, I’ll make sure that this place can become even better.” His message resonated throughout the crowd and gave Abians hope for the future.

Mr Tinubu urged APC supporters and members in Abia to ensure the party’s victory in the February 25 and March 11 elections. He reminded them to vote for him on the day of the presidential elections and for APC for their senatorial candidates. He concluded by saying, “After that, go home.” His words were met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

You owe me, said the APC presidential candidate. My debt to you is due. Three fingerprints are due to Nigeria. Firstly, President. Put am. Senator, next. Put am. The symbol is “broom, broom, broooooom.”

Content created and supplied by: LadohNewsArena (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #Tenant #Lagos #Owe #Votes #Tinubu #Abia #Supporters2023: ‘Obi Is My Tenant In Lagos, You Owe Me Votes’ – Tinubu To Abia Supporters Publish on 2023-01-25 15:34:04