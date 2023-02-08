2023: Obi Has 10yrs To Learn How To Participate In An Election; He May Not Score Up To 5M Votes- Chief Kuye

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Chief Taiwo Kuye, the Deputy Director of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council In Lagos State, in an interview has said that the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has 10 years to learn how to participate in a National Election, adding that he (Obi) may not score up to 5 million votes in ths forthcoming election

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Independent Newspaper, which is “Is the PDP not concerned about Festus Keyamo’s suit against your presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in what has come to be known as Atikugate? What can you say about Peter Obi factor?”

In his own words, Chief Taiwo Kuye said “What is Obi factor, in Lagos State? Obi has only two candidates out of the hundreds of candidates, Obi has 10 years to learn how to participate in a national election. I will tell you that on the 25th of February, Obi may not score up to 5million votes”

Source: The Independent Newspaper

