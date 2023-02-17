NEWS

2023: Nothing Can Stop Tinubu From Winning This Election, Except God- Lekan Gadaffi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential candidate, An aide to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State on Youth Empowerment, Sulyman Lekan Gadaffi, has said that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that nothing can stop him except God

He made this statement during an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, where he spoke about the chances of the APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming election

In his own words, Lekan Gadaffi said “Tinubu is a good man. He is a great man. There is no way you can have that kind of heart that God will not bless you. I am saying it again now that nothing can stop Tinubu from winning the election except God. We can’t lose hope. APC will perform under Tinubu and no true progressive will leave the ruling party for another party.”

