2023: ‘ Northerners will not vote for you, support Obi to avoid defeat ‘, Afenifere leader to Tinubu

Photo File: Chief Adebanjo

The Leader of the Afenifere Group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has advised Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to support the political ambition of his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi CON during the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Photo File: Tinubu (left) and Obi (right)

He made this known during the LP Presidential Campaign rally organized in Ogun State of recent, stressing that stakeholders of the Yoruba group were fully in support of the Former Anambra State governor.

Pa Adebanjo said: ” We leaders of the progressive movement are behind Peter Obi. Those fraudster parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yorubas do not take things that belong to other tribes, a Yoruba had been President before. Atiku is taking you for a fool, a Fulani man is about leaving. Please tell Tinubu that Hausas would not vote for him, tell him to come back and support Obi and Datti because they would defeat him and when they defeat him, he will not be able to come back home”.

