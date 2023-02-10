This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Northern States Where Peter Obi May Struggle To Get votes Based On Recent Projection By Nextier Poll

With just few days remaining before the 2023 presidential election will take place, northern states where the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi may struggle to get votes have been highlighted in a recent poll released by Nextier on Sunday.

Despite the fact that Peter Obi has been projected to do well in some north central states including Katsina in the northwest as well as Adamawa in the north east, the former Anambra state governor may struggle to get votes from some northern states which would be highlighted below.

In the northwest region, Peter Obi is expected to struggle in Jigawa state with the recent poll projecting him to get just 2.2 percent of votes that will be cast in the state. Peter Obi is also expected to perform poorly in Kano, Sokoto and Zamfara where he is expected to have 4.5%, 5.2% and 1.4% respectively.

In the north east region, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is expected to struggle in Bauchi, Borno and Yobe state where he may likely get 1%, 1.1% and 6.1% respectively.

In spite of all these challenges, Peter Obi’s major votes in the north is expected to come from the north central region where he is projected to win in states like Benue and even Nasarawa. Credit: Nextier |Twitter|

The only north-central state where he may likely struggle based on the projection, is Niger state where he is projected to get 4.5% of votes that would be cast during the election.

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

