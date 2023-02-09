This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Northern States Peter Obi May Likely Win Based On Recent Projection By Nextier Poll

With just few days remaining before the 2023 presidential election will take place, the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been tipped to do well in some northern states based on a recent projection by Nextier.

The poll which was released by Nextier on Sunday, indicated that Peter Obi may win in some northern states and even do well in states that are under the control of the APC.

One of the northern states Peter Obi may likely win based on the projection, is Benue state which is under the leadership of governor Samuel Ortom. But, since the governor is at loggerheads with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and is yet to declare support for him, Peter Obi may likely win in the state.

Moreso, Peter Obi currently enjoys the support of the middle Belt Forum. Recall that in a meeting that was recently held in Abuja, the national president of the Middle Belt Forum, Bitrus Pogu alongside southern leaders, endorsed Peter Obi and pledged to work for his election.

Another northern state Peter Obi may likely win is Nasarawa state. Though the state is currently under the leadership of Abdullahi Sule, an APC governor, the poll released by Nextier indicated that Peter Obi could win the majority of votes cast in the middle belt state. See image below for more details. Credit: Nextier |Twitter|

In some states Peter Obi may not win based on the projection, he is expected to do well at the polls. In states like Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa and Katsina, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been projected to come second in the polls.

