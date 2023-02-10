2023: Northern States Atiku Abubakar May Likely Lose Based On Recent Projection By Nextier Poll

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the 2023 presidential election just few days away, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has been projected to lose some states in the northern part of the country despite being from the region.

According to a poll which was released by Nextier on Sunday, the former vice president may lose up to 12 states in the region if the outcome of the poll is anything to go by.

In the north west part of the country, the former vice president is expected to lose in Jigawa, Zamfara, Kaduna and even Kano state. Kano state which will be keenly contested by the PDP, APC and the NNPP is expected to go in favour of Rabiu Kwankwaso who is a former governor of the state.

Moreso, Kaduna state is under the leadership of an APC governor, Nasir El-Rufai and as such, Atiku Abubakar may find it difficult to win in the state since the governor is a key member of Bola Tinubu’s campaign. According to the poll, Atiku Abubakar may get 39.6% of votes in Jigawa, 12.9% in Kano, 29% in Kaduna, and 39.1% in Zamfara state.

In the north eastern part of the country, Atiku Abubakar who is projected to win only two states, is expected to lose in Adamawa state, Borno state, Gombe state and Yobe state.

Taking a look at the outcome of the polls in the north central zone also, Atiku Abubakar is projected to lose in Benue state, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa state. Credit: Nextier |Twitter|

Not only is he expected to lose in both Benue state and Nasarawa state, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is projected to perform more better than him in those states.

