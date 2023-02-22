2023: Northeast SDP Members Decamp To PDP

SDP also declared support for the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who is seeking re-election.

Three days before the presidential election in Nigeria, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has collapsed its northeast structure into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared support for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users.

Na weeks of decamp & endorsement & alignment be this…. more to come. Others Parties shall soon collapse for PDP before Friday 24th.

The worst mistake you can allow yourself to make this year is to allow anybody to deceive you into coming out during the electìon time to gamble with your life in the name of voting.

They have no structure… Who’s their presidential candidate???? Confusion every where.

Source: SaharaReporters and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds

News )

