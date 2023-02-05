2023: No Candidate Can Say He Has A Bank Where He Can Get Millions Of Votes Other Than Me-Kwankwaso

Speaking on his chances of winning the 2023 presidential election, A former governor of Kano State and New Nigeria Peoples Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that no Candidate can come out and say he has a bank where he can get millions of votes other than him. He also lament that if Nigerians allow PDP or APC to rule again, only God knows what will happen in this country

The presidential candidate made this statement while responding to a question asked by Tribune Newspaper, which is “What are your chances in the South West where a son of the zone who is also a presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, is looming large?

In his own words, Kwankwaso said “under the current circumstance, you cannot tell me there is a better person in the race than me in terms of educational qualification and right age. No candidate in the current race can come out to same he has a bank where he can get millions of votes other than me. When you say Kano, you are talking about the North West or even Northern Nigeria

