2023: NLC Directs Workers Nationwide To Vote For Peter Obi, All Labour Party Candidates On Saturday

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership has urged all of its members across the country to turn out in large numbers to vote for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and all of the party’s candidates running in the elections.

The decision to back Obi was made following resolutions reached by the NLC’s leadership at the conclusion of the congress’s newly elected National Administrative Council’s inaugural meeting on Monday. The labour movement had previously expressed interest in and support for the LP and all of its candidates in the 2023 general election.

It also achieved an agreement with the LP and the presidential candidate on the Workers’ Charter of Demand, which will go into effect upon taking office.

In a statement issued by its National Secretary, NLC National Political Commission, Chris Uyot, the congress urged all Labour Political Committee members in the states to step up their efforts to mobilise workers and Nigerians at the local, ward, and polling unit levels to vote for the LP presidential candidate and all other candidates running for office.

The Congress also pledged to cooperate with friends in civil society organizations and students to take all necessary actions to protect people’s votes by ensuring a transparent, free, and fair electoral process.

“This is a clarion call to all workers and working people that as we approach the final push towards the forthcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, we should ensure massive turnout of votes for the success of the Labour Party in accordance with an earlier resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC),” the statement read in part.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds

News )

