NEWS

2023: Nigeria Is Physically Challenged and Needs Urgent Deliverance – Peter Obi

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Nigeria Is Physically Challenged and Needs Urgent Deliverance – Peter Obi

Ahead of the upcoming general election, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Gregory Obi has made it known to the citizens of the country that Nigeria is physically challenged and needs a person who loves the country to deliver and salvage the situation in the federation. 

The former Anambra State governor made this known while addressing the huge crowd that stormed the Labour Party presidential campaign in Jos, the capital city of Plateau State. He also went further to tell the crowd that Nigeria is passing through challenges that need urgent deliverance. 

He also expressed his concern about how Nigerian became the poverty capital of the world. 

“It’s a shame that Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world through bad leadership. A vote for Datti and I will restore the lost hope because the country needs a patriot to deliver and salvage the situation.”2023 is not the turn of anyone, but the turn of all of Nigeria for credible leadership, it’s the turn of Nigeria to take their destiny into their hands.

Content created and supplied by: Marayanatha (via 50minds
News )

#Nigeria #Physically #Challenged #Urgent #Deliverance #Peter #Obi2023: Nigeria Is Physically Challenged and Needs Urgent Deliverance – Peter Obi Publish on 2023-01-20 22:45:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

2 mins ago

Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

3 mins ago

PHOTOS: Moment Residents Celebrate As Peter Obi’s Helicopter Was Spotted In Kafanchan

11 mins ago

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Falls Asleep During Peace Committee Meeting In Abuja

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button