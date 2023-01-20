2023: Nigeria Is Physically Challenged and Needs Urgent Deliverance – Peter Obi

Ahead of the upcoming general election, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Gregory Obi has made it known to the citizens of the country that Nigeria is physically challenged and needs a person who loves the country to deliver and salvage the situation in the federation.

The former Anambra State governor made this known while addressing the huge crowd that stormed the Labour Party presidential campaign in Jos, the capital city of Plateau State. He also went further to tell the crowd that Nigeria is passing through challenges that need urgent deliverance.

He also expressed his concern about how Nigerian became the poverty capital of the world.

“It’s a shame that Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world through bad leadership. A vote for Datti and I will restore the lost hope because the country needs a patriot to deliver and salvage the situation.”2023 is not the turn of anyone, but the turn of all of Nigeria for credible leadership, it’s the turn of Nigeria to take their destiny into their hands.

Content created and supplied by: Marayanatha (via 50minds)

News )

