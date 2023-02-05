2023: Niger State APC Inaugurates Committee

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Niger State Chapter over the weekend inaugurated 22 out of 24 harmonized Directorates ahead of the Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections.

Inaugurating the Directorates on behalf of the party’s Governorship candidate, Hon. Umar Bago, the state APC Deputy Governorship candidate, Comrade Garba Yakubu told the members to forget about their personal differences and work harmoniously to ensure that the APC wins the Presidency Governorship, National and State House of Assembly.

During the event, which was held at the APC Presidential campaign office across from the old state secretariat, Garba reminded members of the Directorates and Committees that they had been chosen on the basis of merit and as such, they must not fail to ensure victory for the APC and all of its candidates.

You must use every tool at your disposal to ensure that the APC wins every elective seat, even if that involves brainstorming with others or using any strategies that will help us easily win elections.

Comrade Garba challenged the party faithful, saying that the only way they can be proud to be APC members is to make sure they deliver their respective polling units. Comrade Garba urged all party members to remain committed to canvassing for votes regardless of whether they belong to any committee or not.

“As commanders in the field, you must take all lawful measures to make sure that you deliver your polling units, wards, and corresponding Local Government Councils in order to justify the trust and confidence in you.”

The Director-General of the harmonised teams, Gen. Mohammed A. Garba (retired), thanked the APC governorship candidate for considering them deserving of serving in that capacity and pledged to perform as expected during his acceptance speech on behalf of the others.

The goal is to win elections, hence their winning techniques will be internal and kept secret among party members, according to the Directorate of Media and Publicity’s Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa.

Vatsa encouraged members of the directorate to engage with party members, even if they do not belong to one of the Directorates, while promising the media of a better working relationship for the success of the election.

