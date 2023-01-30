NEWS

2023: ‘ My full support was for Osinbajo, not Tinubu ‘- Former APC Chieftain, Naajatu reveals

Photo File: Naajatu

Former Director of Civil Society for the Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hajiya Naajatu Mohammed has revealed that from the onset, she was never in support of the political ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

Photo File: Tinubu (left) and Osinbajo (right)

She recently made this known during an interview with PUNCH NEWS while giving out certain details as regards her appointment as a Director in the APC Campaign Council alongside her resignation from the office.

In brief, she said: ” Let me tell you what really happened. In the first place, I did not support Tinubu as a presidential aspirant; my support was for Professor Yemi Osinbajo from day one. In fact, I had sent delegates to Osinbajo to come out and contest because he is relatively young, well educated, proactive, and brilliant. We noticed that each time the President leaves the country, we regain some atmosphere of sanity”.

Publish on 2023-01-30 09:13:09



