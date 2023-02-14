This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Momodu reacts as El-Rufai vows Tinubu would reverse Buhari’s policies, gives update on Wike

Dele Momodu, a spokesperson for the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council, has provided an update on the turmoil roiling the organisation.

The G-5, a group of five party governors led by Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, are involved in the crisis.

In doing so, Momodu contrasted the situation in the PDP, which he claimed is only a civil war, with the crisis in the All Progressives Congress, or APC, which he characterised as a World War.

The former candidate for president questioned how APC governors, like Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and others, could criticise their own governments in public on a national scale.

Momodu stated on Monday during an interview with Arise Television that Wike “has been fighting his political party ever since the The conflict in the PDP is a civil war, whereas the conflict in the APC is a global conflict.

“Where Governors are openly criticising their party’s leadership and their own President.

“Yes, there are five PDP members, and one of them is unhappy that he lost the election; that’s normal.

“Some people lose elections and move on quietly, while others become distraught afterward. Wike has been devastated as a result.

We’ve tried to comfort, counsel, and beg him to change, but he has refused, and that is his decision.

But there are volcanic eruptions in APC. They are battling as though Buhari has already lost. When Tinubu wins, the policies of Buhari will be reversed, Gov. El-Rufai vowed. In all my life, I have never heard of such a thing. According to dailypost report.

