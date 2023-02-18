2023: Moment Margaret Obi campaigned for labour party in an opened-roof vehicle in Akwa Ibom State

Margaret Obi, the wife of labour party presidential candidate, Margaret Obi adopted a new campaign strategy after being photographed driving an open-roof vehicle during a homecoming visit to Akwa Ibom state.

The wife of the former governor of Anambra state stormed her own state of Akwa Ibom as part of the labour party’s visitation ahead of the general election later in February. It is no longer news that the party has concluded its Mega Campaign across all 36 states in the country, not to mention the federal capital territory in Abuja.

Margaret Obi arrived in Uyo amidst a large gathering in order to meet with her people and share her husband’s aspirations with them.

Some of the photos taken during her visit to the state have appeared online. She was observed campaigning while putting up her head from above the vehicle. Furthermore, she could be seen waving and smiling at the massive audience that had gathered to greet her.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

