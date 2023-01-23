NEWS

2023: Many polls relegating the PDP Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket is a failure—Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu said the presidential forensic forecast that had been relegating the PDP Atiku/Okowa ticket to second position is as fallacious as failure. Mr. Mamodu who analyzes how the next general election would be conducted and how Atiku stands the whole chance of becoming victorious.

Taking the count from his analysis, he said, “it is quite evident that the ruling APC has no countenance of winning in the North-west, North-central; Atiku Abubakar is loved by the above mentioned two geopolitical zones, and in the Northeast, he still has upper hand than the opposition, he had asserted.”

Coming to the South, Momodu inferred that, if Tinubu comes first in the South-west, Atiku will definitely come second and in the South-south, PDP owns the whole ground of winning and any other opposition may come second position. He, furthermore, extends the analysis to the South-east, where he noted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as the main observer in that part and projected his principal to coming the second position.

In his conclusion, he said his party is going to win 25 percent in more than 24 states and that is all, that Nigerians are no more aligned to the politics of the past where someone will use derogatory information to mischievously deceive the minds of the masses.

