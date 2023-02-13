2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Amobi Nzelu, an accomplished lawyer who turned 70 years, in an interview has said that Nigerians know who is qualified to become the next president, adding that NIgerians have seen the seen Candidates performance in various events and they know what to do

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Sun paper, which is “In less than a month, Nigerians will go to the polls to choose their leaders. Given the present economic and insecurity situations in the country, who do you think is the best for Nigeria among the presidential candidates?”

In his own words, Amobi Nzelu said “The problem with this country is they keep recycling leaders, dead woods who are spent and have nothing more to offer. Looking at the forefront runners for this election, Nigerians know who is best qualified to enter into office.

“As the candidates go to Chatham House, Town Hall meetings, they are being auditioned for the number one job in Nigeria. Nigerians have seen them and they know what to do. Time has come when we put our religion and ethnic differences behind us and face the facts facing us as a nation”

Source: The Sun paper

