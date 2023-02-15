2023: Let’s Meet At The Polling Stations – Datti Baba-Ahmed Tells Northern Elders

As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 presidential election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer, has told Northerners who attended the Northern Elders Forum Assembly earlier today that the February 25 general election will be different from what Nigerians have been witnessing in the past.

Speaking at the Northern Assembly-organized event, Datti Baba-Ahmed stated that the upcoming general election will not be business as usual. He stated that Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to elect trustworthy leaders whom they will hold accountable for their actions.

Datti Baba-Ahmed, who thanked the Northern Elders for their time, ended his speech by informing the assembly that they would meet at the polling stations.

He said, “Nigerians have decided to vote for people they can trust. We have passed the point where people are no longer held accountable for their actions. I appreciate your time. Let’s meet at the polling stations.”

