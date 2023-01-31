NEWS

2023: Let Nigerian Youths Be Rest Assured Because My Administration Will Favour Them—Tinubu

According to Punch News reports, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has promised to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths if voted as president in the forthcoming general elections.

It was further reported that he made the promise to the mammoth crowd of supporters during his campaign rally at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar, on Tuesday.

According to one of his statements, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also said that “if I am elected as the president, I will use all my efforts to make sure Nigeria becomes better again because our economy is unhelpfully designed to export raw materials and import increasingly expensive finished products.”

“I will make sure youths are gainfully employed so as to utilize the hidden good potentials in them.” “Let Nigerian youths be rest assured because my administration will favor them.” He said

