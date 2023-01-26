NEWS

2023: Let Fuel Be Expensive, Change The Ink Of The Naira, We Will Still Win – Tinubu laments

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence about winning the 2023 election against all odds.

The former governor of Lagos State asserted that he would win the election despite the numerous plans, hinting that some people may be trying to disrupt the next elections.

He named some of the strategies some people may be planning to employ to influence the 2023 elections as being the scarcity of petrol and the recent change in the naira note (including its scarcity).

According to Vanguard, Tinubu made the submission on Wednesday at his party’s campaign rally at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“Let fuel be expensive; only they know where they store it,” he remarked. Keep the naira and gasoline flowing; we will vote and win. Naira banknotes’ ink can be changed. You won’t get what you’re hoping for.

Let your mind rest after hearing that the price of gasoline would increase to N200 and N500 per liter. They oppose the outcome of the next elections. They intend to spread it, but they will be unable to do so.

“They destroyed fuel because they thought they may cause difficulty, but we will vote and succeed with or without fuel, regardless of the presence of motorbikes and tricycles. This revolution is superior.

The APC candidate urged the populace to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and participate in the poll by casting their ballots.

“Using our PVCs, we shall take control of the government. We will walk to the polling places even if they claim there is no petrol, he continued.

