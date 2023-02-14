2023: Leaders of the LP in the Southwest collapse their structure to mobilize support for BAT.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country, the leaders of the labor party in the southwest have collapsed their structure to mobilize support for the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Further stated that the leaders were led by the southwest chairman of the party, Banji Omotosho, and a movement into APC was facilitated by the national chairman of the south-west agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu in 2023.

Omotoso described Tinubu as a visionary leader who, he believed, had all it takes to rescue the nation from the current socio-economic quagmire.

He said they decided to support the APC candidate because he had the wherewithal to fix the nation.

In addition, Dayo Adeyeye spoke with another member of the group while speaking at the program. Mr. Omotosho said he decided to quit the party because it lacks the cloud to win the 2023 election.

Source: Channel Television.

