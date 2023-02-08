2023: Lagos APC Suspends Campaigns Due To Naira Redesign, Fuel Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress party’s Chapter in lagos state has suspended their 2023 electoral campaign due to the fuel and naira redesign crisis going on in the country presently.

The decision was made “as a result of the state of the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign,” according to the party chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi. He expressed sympathy for the general populace, in particular the oppressed who, he remarked, are suffering the effects of the situation. He claimed that given the current state of affairs, continuing with the numerous rallies would be callous.

He emphasized that members of the APC are not immune to the development as he has been inundated with several complaints. He further joined his voice with well-meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the Naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Ojelabi also appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact. He enjoined all Lagosians to remain law abiding as all issues will be resolved in due course.

