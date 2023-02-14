2023: Labour Party Working Very Hard For Tinubu’s Victory – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC), has said the Labour Party (LP) is working very hard to ensure that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu wins the coming Presidential election.

Findings show that the spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in North Central, Prince Mustapha Audu, made the claim during an interview on Arise Television. He said the LP helped the ruling party by lessening the influence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-East. According to him, only the PDP and the APC are in the race.

Mr. Audu said the APC would have been worried about the PDP’s influence in the region, but the LP has helped the ruling party to address the issue by fielding Peter Obi. He said Obi does not have the structure to win election, but has been useful in breaking the influence of PDP in the South-East.

He also mentioned that Tinubu would win in Kwara, Niger, and Kogi States.

He had said, “The Labour Party has worked best for the APC. The South East that has not been our stronghold the Labour will take a lot of votes from the PDP there.”

