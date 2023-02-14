NEWS

2023: Labour Party Working Very Hard For Tinubu’s Victory – APC

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Labour Party Working Very Hard For Tinubu’s Victory – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC), has said the Labour Party (LP) is working very hard to ensure that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu wins the coming Presidential election.

Findings show that the spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in North Central, Prince Mustapha Audu, made the claim during an interview on Arise Television. He said the LP helped the ruling party by lessening the influence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-East. According to him, only the PDP and the APC are in the race.

Mr. Audu said the APC would have been worried about the PDP’s influence in the region, but the LP has helped the ruling party to address the issue by fielding Peter Obi. He said Obi does not have the structure to win election, but has been useful in breaking the influence of PDP in the South-East.

He also mentioned that Tinubu would win in Kwara, Niger, and Kogi States.

He had said, “The Labour Party has worked best for the APC. The South East that has not been our stronghold the Labour will take a lot of votes from the PDP there.”

Content created and supplied by: Matthewcontents (via 50minds
News )

#Labour #Party #Working #Hard #Tinubus #Victory #APC2023: Labour Party Working Very Hard For Tinubu’s Victory – APC Publish on 2023-02-14 19:09:09



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

2 mins ago

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

3 mins ago

2023: The kind of candidate Nigerians should vote for according to Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

11 mins ago

Reactions As Video Shows Crowd Chanting Obi At Tinubu’s Rally In Owerri

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button