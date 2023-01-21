2023: Labour Party Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The Plateau Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party reacted to the enormous crowd that gathered to demonstrate support for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, their verified Twitter profile, stating that Jos was completely locked down for Peter Obi and the Labour Party. They also expressed gratitude to the Obidients of the state for their overwhelming love.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, visited Jos, Plateau State, to seek support for the Obi-Datti ticket, and thousands of supporters went to the venue to demonstrate their support for the former Anambra State governor.

During the rally, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, urged the residents of Plateau State to give him and Baba-Ahmed the opportunity to serve Nigeria for four years, saying he is passionate about rebuilding the country that is on the verge of collapsing.

While continuing to address the people, Peter Obi stated that he is from the Southeast, and that residents of the state should not regard him as an Igbo candidate, but as a Nigerian requesting their support to lead Nigeria forward.

Peter Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, urged the people of Plateau State to vote for the Labour Party, saying that Nigeria is in desperate need of a quality leader with solutions to the country’s various challenges.

Given the huge support from Nigerians who believe he is the greatest candidate in the race, Peter Obi is widely regarded as the favourite to win this year’s presidential election.

In the race to succeed President Buhari this year, Peter Obi will compete against Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Bola Tinubu of the APC, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

Metaform (

)