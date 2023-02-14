This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Labour Party Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The Nnewi Rally Today

On their verified Twitter account on Tuesday, the Labour Party reacted to the large turnout at the presidential rally in Nnewi, Anambra State, by asserting that the city came to a complete standstill for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed paid a visit to Nnewi, Anambra State, known for being the centre of big businesses and industries in the Southeast.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, urged Nnewi’s business community to support him during the rally, saying that his main goal is to implement policies that will ensure the success of both small and large businesses, which, in turn, he believes will result in the creation of thousands of jobs for the populace.

Peter Obi continued to speak to the people of Nnewi, telling them that he understood the difficulties they have faced since the new Naira notes became scarce and that enterprises have found it difficult to adapt to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new policy.

The Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, informed the residents of Nnewi that he and his principal, Peter Obi, are both successful businessmen and that, if elected, their leadership will lead to a prosperous economy.

