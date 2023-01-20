2023: Labour Party Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The Niger Rally Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party reacted to the massive crowd at the mega presidential rally organised in Niger State to support the Obi-Datti ticket on Thursday, thanking Obidients in the state for the outpouring of affection and claiming that it was a huge success.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, visited Minna, Niger State, to seek support for the Obi-Datti ticket, and thousands of supporters went to the venue to demonstrate their support for the former Anambra State governor.

During the rally, Peter Obi told the people of Niger State that he will solve Nigeria’s power crisis, reform the health sector, and create thousands of jobs for young people. He also stated that his administration will restructure the agricultural sector to benefit the state more.

While addressing, Peter Obi urged the people of Niger State not to consider him as an Igbo candidate seeking the presidency, but as a Nigerian whose goal is to save the country’s economy from collapse.

Peter Obi thanked the crowd for their support at today’s rally and promised not to let them down if he is elected President of Nigeria this year.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi’s running mate, advised the people of Niger State to give the Labour Party four years to see if they can transform Nigeria.

Peter Obi is widely regarded as the favourite candidate to win this year’s presidential election, owing to enormous support among Nigerian youths who believe he is the best candidate in the race.

Peter Obi will compete against PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and NNPP candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

