This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Kwankwaso Rejects Pre-Election Polls, Says NNPP Has ‘Locked’ The North

As the 2023 presidential election is just days away, it has been gathered from Channels Television that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has said his party has the North “locked” going into the February 25 presidential election. It will interest you to note that Kwankwaso said this when he had a live appearance on Channels TV, a special election program known as ‘The Verdict.’

During the programme, when he was asked if he can win the Feb 25th presidential election, Kwankwaso responded by saying, “Of course! As far we are concerned in NNPP, we have locked northern Nigeria. Even today, when I had a call from Channels TV, I was there – the youth wing of CAN in northern Nigeria, all of them came together and endorsed Rabiu Kwankwaso, which was very good for them, for northern Nigeria, and by extension Nigeria itself.

During the programme, it will interest you to note that Kwankwaso shared his thoughts on the series of pre-election polls from individual groups projecting Peter Obi as the winner. Based on results from the several polls conducted so far, Kwankwaso, Atiku, and Tinubu are predicted to emerge as runners-up. Do you agree with the several outcomes of the pre-election polls that have predicted that Peter Obi will the 2023 presidential election?

Content created and supplied by: Kingscommunications (via 50minds

News )

#Kwankwaso #Rejects #PreElection #Polls #NNPP #Locked #North2023: Kwankwaso Rejects Pre-Election Polls, Says NNPP Has ‘Locked’ The North Publish on 2023-02-11 05:46:15