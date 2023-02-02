2023: Kwankwaso Reacts To The Report That He Is Planning To Merge With Atiku Or Tinubu.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso has responded to speculations that he plans to work with either Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar to win this month’s presidential election.

In response, the NNPP presidential candidate denied the assertion and made it clear that he had no plans to work with Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, or any other candidate in the run-up to this month’s poll.

When he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning, the former governor of Kano State said that he is one of the front-runners for the February election and said as much, according to Channels Television. Rabiu Kwankwaso asserted that if a run-off election was required, the concept of a merger was revealed.

Kwankwaso also asserts that the NNPP is making progress in critical regions of the nation, which will be sufficient to give his party, the NNPP, the victory on February 25. They were welcome in all the towns and villages across the nation, he said.

Content created and supplied by: peretainment (via 50minds

News )

