2023: Kwankwaso Reacts Following The Success Of The NNPP Rally In Edo State

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has reacted to the success of the presidential rally in Edo State on his verified Twitter profile, claiming that he had a great time with party stakeholders and supporters.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso made the comment while posting photos from the presidential rally in Benin City, Edo State, held at the Baptist Convention Ground.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate, urged the South to support him during the rally and said that they would benefit from his presidency. He also said that Nigeria is full of intelligent people who want to contribute to the country’s transformation but have been impeded by bad leadership.

While still speaking to the people of Edo State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso informed them that he was in the race to win, and that he needs Nigerians’ support to become President of Nigeria, stressing that Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu were unqualified for the enormous task ahead.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the NNPP’s vice presidential candidate, urged the residents of Edo State to vote the Kwankwaso-Idahosa ticket, saying the NNPP has ambitious plans for Nigeria that will benefit millions of Nigerians.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former PDP member, has been able to exploit his popularity to establish the New Nigeria Peoples Party, which has elevated him to one of the race’s top contenders.

