2023: Kwankwaso Is A Betrayer Who Knows The Northerners Are In Support Of Atiku—NLDM

As the preparations for the general election are ongoing, the Northern Liberal Democratic Movement (NLDM) has called on the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to withdraw from the presidential race and support the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

According to reports, this was disclosed in a statement signed on Saturday by Balarabe Ali Bello, the National Secretary of the Northern Liberal Democratic Movement.

According to one of the Northern Group statements, it reads: “Kwankwaso is a betrayer who knows the Northerners are in support of Atiku.”

“He clearly knows that the masses’ interest has shifted towards the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, but he has decided to betray the Northerners by involving himself in the presidential race.”

“The right thing for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso now is to withdraw from the presidential race and support his fellow Northerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.”

