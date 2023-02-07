This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Katsina Residents Respond With ‘Atiku’ As Tinubu Shouts APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally was marred by embarrassment on Monday, as attendees repeatedly shouted “Atiku” instead of responding to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s shout of “APC”.

Despite the reported deaths of over 88 members of the state’s vigilante groups over the weekend, the rally was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and several other members of the Progressive Governors Forum.

In contrast, Atiku’s campaign event in the state reportedly saw a high turnout and enthusiastic support. Tinubu spoke about the dangers of allowing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to regain power and pledged to find a solution to the insecurity gripping the country.

He claimed that the PDP’s 16-year rule was a wasted opportunity and promised that if elected, no one would be left out.

However, each time Tinubu rallied support for the APC or Nigeria, the crowd responded with calls for the former Vice President, Atiku. This is not the first time the APC has faced such opposition; a similar situation was reported during a recent presidential campaign rally in Adamawa, the home state of the PDP candidate.

The governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari, a current member of the APC and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has faced challenges in his state as well. Two weeks ago, Buhari’s convoy was reportedly pelted with stones during a visit to his home state due to the frustration of citizens with rampant insecurity. The state continues to be plagued by kidnappings and deaths caused by bandits and terrorists who hold control over 16 Local Government Areas, causing concern for the Independent National Electoral Commission about the possibility of holding elections in these areas.

