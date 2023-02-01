2023: Justice demands you support Peter Obi – Ugwuanyi’s media aide, Jonathan tells G-5 govs, Nnamani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Emmanuel Jonathan, a PDP leader in Enugu State, has urged the G-5 Governors, popularly known as the Integrity Group, to publicly back Peter Obi’s bid for the presidency in the election scheduled for February 25, 2023.

Jonathan, who made the demand in a press release that he personally signed and gave to reporters in Enugu, claimed that the party’s leadership lacks both the legal and moral authority to penalize any party member for allegedly engaging in anti-party activity.

He claimed that the party leadership is also in violation of Section 7, subsection 3c (Aims and Objectives by Adhering to the Policy of the Rotation and Zoning of Party and Public Elective Offices in Pursuit of the Principle of Equity, Justice, and Fairness) of the Constitution (as amended in 2017), which states that the party shall pursue its aims.

The Enugu PDP stalwart argued that if the G5 Governors and Senator Chimaroke Nnamani are truly fighting the injustice in the PDP, they should direct their support to Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who is actually from the zone and “whose turn it is to produce the occupant of Nigeria’s presidential seat.” He claimed that he was speaking as a concerned Nigerian and not in his official capacity as an aide to the governor of Enugu State.

He declared, “Anything short of the G5 Governors and Senator Chimaroke Nnamani supporting Peter Obi’s bid for the presidency is an act of personal interest and not a people-based interest, which is not healthy for them as leaders.”

This is also due to the fact that, after the restoration of democracy in 1999, General Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, respectively, have come from the southwest and south to hold the office of Nigeria’s president. Sen. Nnamani’s decision to back Senator Bola Tinubu was made for personal reasons rather than to uphold the rule of law. The G5 Governors and Senator Chimaroke Nnamani should read Nigerians’ body language to understand what the people want right now. The sentiment of the country is to vote for someone who is in good health and has the ability to change Nigeria for the better, given the level of suffering in the country right now.

“What Nigerians desire right now is to elect someone who would strengthen good governance and promote social harmony, equity, justice, and fairness. Peter Obi embodies each of these traits.

Jonathan stated that “the NWC must act in accordance with the rules of the party constitution (as amended in 2017) for it to be obeyed,” noting that his perspective was based on the idea of equality.

Therefore, given that a Northerner from the North West currently holds the presidency, and in accordance with Section 7, Subsection 3c, of the PDP Constitution of 2017 as amended, it is obvious that the party’s candidate for president in the 2023 election must be from the southern region of Nigeria, with a focus on the South East zone.

This is why, despite being a PDP member, I personally chose to support Sen. Yousuf Datti-Baba Ahmed of the Labour Party and Mr. Peter Obi’s bid for the presidency in protest against the injustice meted out to the Southeast zone and the disregard for the requirements of the PDP Constitution 2017 on rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices. I fervently accepted my nomination to be the Director General of the Obi-Datti Apostles Presidential Campaign Support Group, which among other things aims to spread the message of hope that the Obi-Datti presidency will bring to the table and further solidify my viewpoint.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, headed by Senator Iyiorcha Ayu, recently suspended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who represents the Enugu East Senatorial District, and other PDP leaders over allegations of anti-party activity, but the suspension would not stand because the NWC had also broken the PDP constitution of 2017 as amended by allowing a northerner to fly the party’s presidential flag.

saviour4real (

)