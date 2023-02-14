This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: I’ve Never Given 1 Naira To CAN – Peter Obi

According to an article published by punch, The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from the alleged claim that he gave the Christian religious bodies under the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria the sum of N2 billion to support his candidacy in the February 25 presidential election.

The LP presidential candidate added that the clerics’ followers are suffering from bad governance and can only benefit good leadership by voting for him, adding, “They should be the ones to even support my campaign with money so that I can emerge (the winner) and not the other way round.

“I have never given N1 to CAN, Peter Obi says.

Reacting to the accusation, the CAN said it would probe the source of the petition, in which the allegation was made, describing its content as “untrue and malicious”.

Meanwhile, the Obi-Datti campaign organisation and the pastor whose name was used to sign the purported petition also dismissed it as baseless.

Speaking on the allegation, Obi said, “I don’t even have N2 billion. What am I giving the clerics that kind of money for?

Peter Obi said that, the clerics can only benefit good and sound leadership by voting for him.

They should be the ones to help him with money so that he can win the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

He also said that, he has never given money to CAN. Do you think the LP presidential candidate is saying the truth?

@StatesmanBlog said that, ” I don’t believe that Peter Obi would do such thing because. He would never give money to CAN because he is a good leader. And a lot of people wants him to emerge winner in the upcoming general elections in Nigeria.

The LP presidential candidate Peter Obi might be able to help Nigeria. But the problem is that, he has two strong opponents and it would be difficult for him to win the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: StatesmanBlog

