2023: It’s Over – Wike Insists G-5 Governors Will Never Sit Down With Atiku

The Incumbent Governor of Rivers State and the leader of the aggrieved governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, has insisted that his camp would not sit down with Atiku Abubakar to end the crisis in the party.

Reports had earlier revealed how Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi insisted that the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu resigns his position before they would back Atiku’s ambition. Several reconciliatory moves since then have failed because the governors insisted that only Ayu’s resignation could placate them.

There are indications that the political feud between the G-5 and Atiku would not end before the election, as Wike insisted that the timeframe for reconciliation is over.

He had said, “No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again.”

