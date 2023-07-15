2023: It’s not true the entire youths were rooting for LP, APC have more than 10M reg youths- Obire

O’Diakpo Obire, member, All Progressive Congress, said that it is not true that the entire Nigerian youths were rooting for Labour Party, and that APC alone has more than 10 million registered youths who are member of the Party.

O’Diakpo Obire said this in an interview with Channels Television during the Sunrise Daily program when he was asked that, this is not the first time that, elections are being contested, but this one, particularly with the volume of youths that came out to vote is different, asking if he did not think that the concern of the youths are valid, and need a voice like Labour Party to champion their course.

Obire responded that, when people are talking about the youth,

“It’s as if the entire Nigerian youths were rooting for Labour Party, it is not true. APC alone, we have more than 10 million registered members who are youths. Are you telling me that these youths who voted, voted for Labour Party? It’s not true.”

Mope interrupted that, 10 million members who are youths? The whole APC vote is about 8 million plus votes and not up to 10 million.

Obire reacted that, what he was saying was that, those 10 million registered youths who are members of APC, may not all vote during the election.

Watch the video (check 30mins: 25secs)

