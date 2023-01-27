2023: It’s A David & Goliath Fight, There Is Grace Of God & I’m With The Youths Of Nigeria – Peter Obi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labor party presidential election candidate, Peter Obi took to his social media page on Twitter to write a new message about his plan to become Nigeria, next president, in the upcoming general election in February and he made it clear that this is a fight between David and Goliath.

He said he is ready to constitute a country of all Nigeria if he wins because there is the grace of God and he is with the youths of Nigeria, we pray that God answers their prayers through me. He added that he plans to build a society premised on rule of law as he strives to secure and unite Nigeria.

Peter Obi agreed that this is going to be an election related to what happened to happened between David and Goliath and he is confident of winning like David won the fight.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Peter Obi has finally agreed that he needs the support of the youths of the country?

