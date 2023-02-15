2023: It Is Still The Time For A Northern President, We Have Been Rubbed Of 4 Years -Prof. Ango Abdullahi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has revealed that if the 202 presidential election is to be contested in a free, fair and credible way, it’s still supposed to be the turn of a northener to rule, according to an online report that was posted by Punch papers on Wednesday afternoon. According to the report, Abdullahi revealed that the southerners have ruled for 14 years ever since democracy in 1999, but the north has only ruled for 10 years. He revealed that Olusegun Obasanjo ruled for eight years, Goodluck Jonathan ruled for six years, which totals 14 years in total. He continued by saying that Umaru Musa Yar’Adua ruled for two years and the incumbent president of Nigeria who is also a northerner would also use eight years. “It is still the time for a northern president, we have been rubbed of 4 years”, he added.

While speaking at the ongoing General Assembly and 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Northern Elders Forum, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, “The constitution is very clear that I can stand the election twenty times, and I can lose twenty times. But nothing should stop me from contesting elections if I want. Then when you look at it in terms of well, ‘do me I do you’, rub my back and I rub yours, the North has rubbed more backs than its back has been rubbed”, he added.

