2023: It Is Inappropriate For Tinubu To Withdraw From The Presidential Race—Rep. Leke Abejide

According to obtained news reports, it was stated that the member representing Yagba/Mopa Moro Federal Constituency of Kogi State and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rep. Leke Abejide, has expressed confidence that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge winner of the 2023 Presidential elections.

Rep. Leke Abejide

He further added that though he is a member of the ADC, he will continue to work towards Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becoming the next Nigerian president.

According to one of his statements, Rep. Leke Abejide also said that “I have not been pressurized by anybody to dump my present party, but the great Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will always continue to be my mentor.”

“I am the one carrying his campaign for president in my constituency because he is my candidate for president, and I am not hiding this.”

Screenshot From The Nation

“It is inappropriate for Tinubu to withdraw from the presidential race.” “This is because he is a man of the people.” “Moreover, He also has all it takes to lead our beloved country, Nigeria, to a promised land.” He said

