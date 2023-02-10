2023 is about Nigeria’s destiny ,not party or individual – Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu

Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu is the Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, and founder of Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, Foundation. In this interview, he bared his thoughts on the forthcoming general polls, topical national issues and the activities of his Foundation.

What is your take on the 2023 elections?

It is an opportunity for us to participate and be part of electing those who will be in charge of the affairs of our country and states for the next four years. Good enough, we have been given assurances that our votes will count , having been severally told by the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that the Bimodal Voters Accredit System, BVAS, will be deployed in the 2023 elections.

Recently, the President said that people should go to their respective localities to elect persons of their choice from whatever political party, that nobody will be allowed to intimidate another person with thugs.

