The Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, reports that Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna are the top three states in terms of the 87.2 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) that have been collected.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of INEC, made a declaration about the information during the daily briefing on Thursday in Abuja at the National Collation Center.

Recall that the commission delayed the PVC collection process twice before it was completed on February 5.

87,209,007 PVCs had been collected overall by the time the exercise was finished on February 5th, according to INEC, leaving 6,259,229 PVCs uncollected.

Lagos had the most PVCs collected (6,214,970), followed by Kano (5,594,193) and Kaduna (4,594,193), according to a breakdown by states (4,164,473).

958,052 PVCs, the least amount ever collected, were gathered.

Moreover, PVCs were collected in the following states: Abia (1,949,197); Adamawa (1,970,650); Akwa-Ibom (2,198,628); Anambra (2,624,764); Bauchi (2,721,780); Bayelsa (1,009,895); Benue (2,607,141); Borno (2,447,209); Cross River (1,672,810); Delta (2,989,514

Kwara has 1,537,275 residents; Nasarawa has 1,847,752; Niger has 2,633,728; Ogun has 2,278,063; Ondo has 1,729,641; Osun has 1,594,066; Oyo has 2,761,421; Plateau has 2,687,533; Rivers has 3,285,785; Sokoto has 2,097,789; and Taraba has 1,825,325 residents.

The Independent Public Constituent Commission (IPCC) advises Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to stay away from polling places on election day (INEC).

Festus Okoye, the public chief for INEC, gathered IT resources for the INEC Residents Contact Center (ICCC) from Local area Living Task (CLP) and the Portage Establishment yesterday in Abuja.

